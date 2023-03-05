UPDATE: Officials with Texas DPS showed to ABC-7 the Saturday afternoon crash involving a trooper concerned human smuggling.

Officials stated six migrants have been exposed and became over to Border Patrol.

The motive force of the car was once taken into custody.

One migrants was once taken to Del Sol Hospital with non-life threatening accidents.

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) — A rollover crash involving a Texas Department of Safety trooper took place Saturday afternoon on I-10 close to the Clint go out.

According to a spokesperson with Texas DPS, a trooper was once pursuing any other car. That chase began on I-10 west in Hudspeth County.

Officials say the car being chased was once spiked, however endured westbound.

The car was once in the end concerned in a rollover close to the Clint go out.

Multiple devices are responding to the rollover, however no accidents were reported.

This is a growing tale. Check again for updates.