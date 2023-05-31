Human trafficking gets spotlight during women’s conference

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Over 2,500 ladies attended the Going Beyond Live tournament hosted via Lifeway Women and Going Beyond Ministries at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale remaining month. This tournament was once a possibility for ladies to come back in combination, concentrate to inspirational visitor audio system, worship and be inspired against private enlargement.

The tournament additionally showcased a neighborhood non-profit group, The Mavuno Project, which makes a speciality of offering schooling about human trafficking to communities international with the intention to save you circumstances and advertise hope. The group won fortify from tournament contributors via donations of private hygiene merchandise for survivors of human trafficking in South Florida.

Donations approved via contributors of the Mavuno Project (Mavuno Project)

The Mavuno Project won 1000’s of private hygiene merchandise and over $18,000 in donations from Going Beyond Live attendees. Tania Andre, founding father of the Mavuno Project shared, “We were overwhelmed by the support and generosity of the women who attended the Going Beyond Live event. It’s inspiring to see what can be achieved when people come together for a worthy cause.”

Human trafficking is a fashionable factor that has serious social and financial repercussions. According to the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking, Florida ranks because the 3rd best possible state for human trafficking circumstances. Initiatives such because the Going Beyond Live tournament supply a platform to boost consciousness, percentage sources and fortify sufferers.

The Mavuno Project continues to teach communities and lift consciousness of this essential factor and supply sources to fortify survivors. For extra information on The Mavuno Project and the way you’ll be able to fortify their purpose, seek advice from www.themavunoproject.com.