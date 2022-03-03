Humble pie shop in East Dallas suffers ‘severe damage’ from fire

A fire broke out at a small pie shop in East Dallas Wednesday afternoon that sent a huge plume of black smoke into the sky and shut down a stretch of Garland Road.

Around 4:15 p.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at Humble pie shop at 9014 Garland Road. Two employees were in the building at the time of the fire, but both escaped uninjured.

One employee discovered the fire at the back of the shop and called 911 before the flames spread into the building, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said. Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within the hour, but not before it caused “severe damage to part of the kitchen and heavy smoke damage to the remainder of the business,” he said.

The Cheesecake Royale next door also suffered minor exterior damage, but not enough to cause the business to close, Evans said. The cause of the fire is unknown.

The pie shop, owned by Erin and Sean Jett, opened in 2018 and serves more than a dozen pies by the slice or whole.

“Please say prayers. This afternoon the pie shop caught fire. We don’t know the extent of it, but the staff at our shop and all the neighboring shops are safe. We will post more when we can,” the couple shared on the pie shop’s Facebook page.