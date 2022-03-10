Hundreds attend peace march ahead of Andrew Young’s 90th

Civil rights chief Andrew Younger drew a whole bunch of individuals to Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park for a peace stroll organized for his 90th birthday

The previous congressman, United Nations ambassador and Atlanta mayor instructed the gang he wished a “quiet, prayerful march for peace.” Younger was instrumental in bringing the Summer season Olympics to Atlanta in 1996, and Centennial park is a legacy of these video games.

“Peace is extra highly effective the extra it’s silent,” he stated. “That doesn’t imply you do nothing, however it implies that we talk with a common spirit of peace that’s the creator of heaven and Earth once we communicate from inside, not from our lips, however from our hearts, from our minds.”

He stated Atlanta has turn into one of many world’s best cities due to leaders resembling his late pal and colleague the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and former Mayor Ivan Allen Jr.

“Many of those leaders determined quietly that the way in which to peace could be referred to as the Atlanta Manner,” he stated. “We don’t fuss, we don’t struggle, we don’t argue. We sit collectively, we cause collectively, we pray collectively to discover a widespread resolution which is for the advantage of all humankind.”

Younger is among the many final surviving members of King’s inside circle. He turns 90 on Saturday and is internet hosting a number of birthday occasions that showcase his accomplishments and proceed his lengthy struggle for fairness and inclusion.

“Andrew Younger is a kind of legends,” stated Kurt Schmitz, a Georgia State College teacher who got here to the stroll. “You attempt to discover these alternatives to understand of us which have made a giant distinction over a protracted time frame, and Andrew Younger is a kind of guys.”

Phillip Finley, 57, stated Younger’s instance was vital to younger individuals right this moment as they grapple with voter suppression and different points Younger confronted.

“The following technology has to know what this man did for civil rights — not only for African Individuals — for Asian Individuals, for Hispanics, for all individuals of shade,” he stated.

The stroll went up a boulevard named for Younger and wrapped round Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the place the Falcons play. It resulted in a close-by park, the place King’s daughter, Bernice King, delivered a prayer earlier than organizers unveiled a statue of Younger.

The stroll was the second of a number of occasions deliberate this week for Younger’s 90th birthday, which has been organized across the theme, “peace and reconciliation.” On Wednesday, Younger delivered a sermon at his church in Atlanta by which he lamented the warfare in Ukraine and “rancor” on this planet but in addition expressed hope for peace.

On Friday, an exhibit about Younger’s life will open at Millennium Gate Museum, additionally in Atlanta. A gala is scheduled the following day to lift cash for his basis, which works on financial improvement and meals safety tasks.