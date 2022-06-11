Hundreds gather in Parkland to demand gun reform legislation

PARKLAND – As one individual described it, Saturday’s rally and march in Parkland was like peeling again open a scab.

Survivors and victims’ households relive the ache of the Parkland mass college taking pictures. It by no means fades. When you hear them communicate, the trauma endures, and that is why they unite to march, looking for actual change.

Late Saturday morning, greater than a thousand folks in Parkland united and marched.

Hundreds of indicators held shared completely different texts. All had been designed for a similar function, to honor lives misplaced to gun violence whereas pushing for gun reform.

“Although four years have passed, there’s not a day that goes by I don’t think about what happened,” mentioned Sari Kaufman, a former scholar at Marjory Stoneman Douglas.

Kaufman was a sophomore on the time of the taking pictures. The trauma lingers. The tragedy impressed the ‘March for Our Lives’ motion she helped lead in 2018.

“Four years later, do we feel let down by our elected officials,” requested Kaufman to the group.

The crowd responded, “Yes!”

The crowd echoes Kaufman’s sentiment, whereas some leaders on Capitol Hill battle to create the change they search.

“What they don’t understand is how in Washington D.C., for some, it’s a partisan issue,” mentioned Congressman Ted Deutch. “Because it’s not in the real world, where lives are at stake.”

Congressman Ted Deutch hopes the Senate will act as the home did just lately in passing gun reform legislation.

One Parkland college taking pictures survivor, Carlos Rodriguez, channeled his ache into music. The 2019 MSD grad created the tune Sunflowers Bleed, representing youngsters killed by gun violence.

“We lost the one in the mirror,” he sings in his tune. “Must be true now I see clearer. Sunflowers bleed like us to.”

“Music and art helped me look within,” mentioned Rodriguez about his tune and work. “It helped me understand myself as a person. It helped me understand the trauma and the pain.”

Rodriguez expresses ache by tune. Others by the testimony of non-public loss.

“It’s hard to be home,” mentioned Debbi Hixon. “It’s hard to do the same things we did before because they just don’t feel the same.”

Hixon’s husband, Chris, the previous Athletics Director at MSD and a Navy veteran, died attempting to disarm the shooter.

“He survived the war but not a day a school,” mentioned Hixon.

Chris was a navy veteran, skilled in fight. And that is why Debbie and others name for reform, believing solely significant gun legislation handed by Congress will save lives.

“It isn’t to disrupt your right for the 2nd amendment to own a weapon,” added Hixon. “For me, it’s about responsible firearm ownership.”

“We should be angry,” added a current highschool grad, Olivia Joseph. “People in my age group are angry. We want other people to have opportunities and school to be a safe place.”

Joseph carried an indication: ‘I survived. Will you?’

She needs motion.

Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz marched with Joseph and plenty of others, supporting the push for reform on Capitol Hill.

“Republican party lives in fear of the gun lobby,” mentioned Wasserman Schultz. “Lives in fear of the NRA. They don’t care about the loss of life.”

Schultz tells CBS4 she’s not optimistic in regards to the senate passing legislation that made it by the home. But hopeful a few of it is going to be adopted into legislation to start the March towards change.