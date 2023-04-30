Hundreds of U.S. citizens evacuated from Khartoum





According to a up to date file from CBS News, a number of hundred American citizens had been effectively evacuated from town of Khartoum, the capital of Sudan. The transfer got here amidst expanding ranges of violence and unrest within the nation. CBS correspondent, Ramy Inocencio, equipped updates at the state of affairs.

