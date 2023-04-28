‘Hunger Games’ prequel reveals first look – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The newly launched trailer for “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes” tells the tale of Lucy Gray Baird, performed through Rachel Zelger, and a teenage Coriolanus Snow, performed through Tom Blyth. This prequel for the “Hunger Games” franchise presentations how the villainous President Snow was once in his adolescence. Things get darkish temporarily within the trailer as Lucy and younger Snow attempt to live on the fatal video games.

The movie’s synopsis reveals that along with his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s allure captivates the target market of Panem, Snow sees a possibility to shift their fates. With the whole thing he has labored for striking within the stability, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to show the percentages of their choose. Battling his instincts for each just right and evil, Snow units out on a race in opposition to time to live on and divulge if he’ll in the long run transform a songbird or a snake.

The star-studded solid comprises Peter Dinklage because the Hunger Games author Casca Highbottom and Viola Davis as head sport maker Volumnia Gaul. Based at the guide collection through Suzanne Collins, the “Hunger Games” franchise has been very fashionable, with the first movie serving to to release Jennifer Lawrence’s stardom.

The new movie hits theaters on November 17.

