Hunter Biden’s attorneys set to meet with Department of Justice officials





According to CBS News, attorneys representing Hunter Biden will reportedly converge with officials from the United States Department of Justice this week to dangle a sequence of talks in regards to the ongoing federal investigation into the previous’s tax actions. In a section on CBS News, Catherine Herridge, the news group’s senior investigative correspondent, equipped extra perception into the subject along Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green. Individuals who need to keep knowledgeable about the newest news updates can enroll to obtain browser notifications from CBS News, which is able to alert them to breaking news tales, reside occasions, and unique reporting. If you might be concerned about receiving common updates, merely click on “Turn On” to permit this selection.