Hurricane evacuations less likely as gas prices rise | Florida News | Orlando

Report gas costs may make many Floridians much less keen to evacuate if they’re threatened by hurricanes, the AAA auto membership stated.
With the common value of a gallon of standard unleaded fuel in Florida at a near-record $4.57 on Tuesday, AAA launched survey outcomes that stated 42 p.c of Floridians is perhaps hesitant about getting out of hurt’s approach due to gas costs.
“Costs on the pump are prone to stay excessive all through the summer time,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins stated in a ready assertion. “So, in case you’re frightened about evacuation prices, it could be a good suggestion to begin setting apart some cash now.”
Total, 25 p.c of Floridians would ignore evacuation warnings, the survey discovered. In the meantime, 60 p.c would head to shelters or different locations if hurricanes attain Class three standing or stronger, with most sustained winds of 110 mph or larger. Different causes individuals may resolve to remain house embrace things like they don’t have secure choices for his or her pets, don’t know the place to go and aren’t capable of afford motels.
Florida Division of Emergency Administration Director Kevin Guthrie has stated emergency-management officers anticipate many individuals will choose shelters fairly than motels a whole lot of miles away when storms strategy.
“We’re ready for that,” Guthrie stated. “The division has achieved some shelter-staff augmentation. So, if a county asks for help at their native shelter, we are able to … get people to go there. However I do imagine we’ll have extra individuals go to shelter this 12 months.”