Hurricane Ian death roll rises, states assess damage

As of Saturday night time, practically 1 million houses and companies had been nonetheless with out electrical energy in Florida.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — With the death toll from Hurricane Ian rising and a whole lot of 1000’s of individuals with out energy in Florida and the Carolinas, U.S. officers vowed Sunday to unleash a large quantity of federal catastrophe help as crews scrambled to rescue folks stranded by the storm.

Days after Ian tore by way of central Florida, carving a lethal path of destruction into the Carolinas, water ranges continued rising in some flooded areas, inundating houses and streets that had been satisfactory only a day or two earlier.

With branches strewn throughout the grounds of St. Hillary’s Episcopal Church in Ft. Myers, the Rev. Charles Cannon acknowledged the immense loss throughout his Sunday sermon but in addition gave thanks for what remained. That included the church’s stained-glass home windows and steeple.

“People think they have lost everything, but you haven’t lost everything if you haven’t lost yourself,” he stated.

Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, stated the federal authorities was able to assist in an enormous means, focusing first on victims in Florida, which took the brunt of one of many strongest storms to make landfall within the United States. President Joe Biden and first girl Jill Biden plan to go to the state on Wednesday.

Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many individuals remoted amid restricted cellphone service and a scarcity of primary facilities resembling water, electrical energy and the web. And officers warned that the scenario in lots of areas is not anticipated to enhance for a number of days as a result of the entire rain that fell has nowhere to go since waterways are overflowing.

About 750,000 houses and companies in Florida had been nonetheless with out electrical energy Sunday, down from a peak of two.6 million.

Criswell informed “Fox News Sunday” that the federal authorities, together with the Coast Guard and Department of Defense, had moved into place “the largest amount of search and rescue assets that I think we’ve ever put in place before.”

Still, restoration will take time, stated Criswell, who visited the state Friday and Saturday to assess the damage and discuss to survivors. She cautioned that risks stay.

“We worry a lot about the direct impacts from the storm itself as it is making landfall, but we see so many more injuries and sometimes more fatalities after the storm,” Criswell stated. “People need to stay vigilant right now. Standing water brings with it all kinds of hazards — it has debris, it could have power lines.”

At least 54 folks have been confirmed lifeless: 47 in Florida, 4 in North Carolina and three in Cuba. The weakened storm drifted north Sunday and was anticipated to dump rain on components of Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and southern Pennsylvania, in keeping with the National Hurricane Center, which warned of the potential for flash-flooding.

More than 1,600 folks have been rescued statewide, in keeping with Florida’s emergency administration company.

In rural Seminole County, north of Orlando, residents donned waders, boots and bug spray to paddle to their flooded homes Sunday.

Ben Bertat discovered 4 inches (10 centimeters) of water in his home by Lake Harney after kayaking there.

“I think it’s going to get worse because all of this water has to get to the lake” stated Bertat, pointing to the water flooding a close-by street. “With ground saturation, all this swamp is full and it just can’t take any more water. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any lower.”

Gabriel Madling kayaked by way of a number of ft of water on his avenue, delivering sandbags to stave off water that had crept to his doorstep.

“My home is close to underwater,” Madling stated. “Right now, I’m just going to sandbag as much as I can and hope and pray.”

The National Guard and the Coast Guard had been flying in helicopters to Florida’s barrier islands to rescue folks. On Sanibel Island, the lone bridge to the crescent-shaped island collapsed, reducing off entry by automobile to the mainland for its 6,300 residents.

An aerial picture of the Mad Hatter Restaurant on Sanibel that was posted on social media exhibits a principally vacant patch of sand the place the restaurant was. The workers is protected, in keeping with a message on the restaurant’s Facebook web page.

“The Mad Hatter Restaurant, unfortunately, is out at sea right now,” the Facebook web page reads. “The best news from this devastating scene is that there is still land for us to rebuild.”

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson on Sunday defended Lee County officers from accusations that they’d been gradual in ordering evacuations Tuesday forward of the storm, a day later than another counties within the space did.

“Warnings for hurricane season start in June. So there’s a degree of personal responsibility here. I think the county acted appropriately. The thing is, a certain percentage of people will not heed the warnings regardless,” Anderson stated on the CBS present “Face the Nation.”

Elsewhere, energy remained knocked out to a minimum of half of South Carolina’s Pawleys Island, a seaside neighborhood roughly 75 miles (115 kilometers) up the coast from Charleston.