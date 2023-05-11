Husband and Wife Teachers Awarded Dallas ISD Campus Teachers of the Year – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Independent School District has two colleges with a an identical title: Solar Prep for Boys and Solar Prep for Girls. Interestingly, each colleges have a Teacher of the Year with the identical ultimate title, Hernandez.

Angel Hernandez, a fifth-grade instructor at Solar Prep for Boys, expressed his gratitude for being awarded Campus Teacher of the Year. He additionally added that there is some other Teacher of the Year recipient on the different campus who stocks his ultimate title. Hernandez stated with fun, “My wife at the other school!”

The different Hernandez is Christine Hernandez, a math instructor at Solar Prep for Girls, who gained Dallas ISD Teacher of the Year for her campus. When requested about how they felt, Christine Hernandez used to be delighted and stated, “We were both laughing about it, but we both agree it’s an incredible honor. When I was awarded Teacher of the Year, the teachers on my campus were celebrating, going crazy, but why did they do that? Because we all love each other, right, but because we want our girls to see let’s lift each other up.”

Angel Hernandez shared that they each purpose to encourage all their scholars and no longer only a make a selection few. “We’re not just trying to hope to catch one or a few kids who potentially can become something,” he stated, (*5*)

The couple met when Teach for America despatched them each to Dallas. Angel Hernandez confessed that he most effective supposed to stick in the town for 2 years, however he fell in love with instructing and together with his now-wife, Christine Hernandez. In reality, they in the past gained Teacher of the Year in the identical yr whilst they had been nonetheless courting.