Hydro Flask, Nalgene, Yeti and more: The trendiest and best water bottles for hot summer days

Don’t forget your water bottle when leaving the house this summer. Whether you’re going to the gym or the office, as the weather heats up, you’ll want to stay hydrated. Plus, cutting down on single-use plastic isn’t a bad idea either. Here are our top water bottle picks.

Top products in this article:

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth, $27 (reduced from $45)

Yeti Rambler 16 oz bottle, $40

Ted Baker 14 oz Botana two-tone water bottle, $40

Below, the best water bottles for hot summer days. These reusable water bottles from Hydro Flask, Nalgene, Yeti and more can keep your drink hot or cold for hours. Some can even be personalized. They come in various sizes and work for all budgets.

Hydro Flask wide mouth

The reviewer-loved Hydro Flask wide mouth bottle is made of professional-grade stainless steel and has wide opening for a faster fill. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12. Choose from 12 colors, plus you can personalize it with graphics or text.

Hydro Flask 32 oz wide mouth, $27 (reduced from $45)

Glossier Nalgene water bottle

Glossier



Glossier fans will want to check out the beauty brand’s Nalgene collab with an eye-catching color scheme. This dark green bottle has a floral Glossier logo, plus a narrow mouth and a loop top.

Glossier Nalgene 16 oz water bottle, $15

Yeti Rambler bottle

Yeti



Keep your drinks hot or cold with this fan-favorite Yeti bottle. Find it in eight colors and in six sizes. You can also customize it with text and graphics.

Yeti Rambler 16 oz bottle, $40

Ted Baker Botana two-tone water bottle

Ted Baker



This eye-catching, two-tone Ted Baker water bottle will keep your drinks cold in style. Its lid has a gemstone-like design.

Ted Baker 14 oz Botana two-tone water bottle, $40

Manna pink floral retro bottle (2 pack)

Manna



This two-pack of stainless steel water bottles keeps your drinks cold for 24 hours and hot for 12, all while sporting a cheerful color scheme. The bottles have a slim design that fits into most pockets or holders.

Manna 20 oz pink floral retro bottle (2-pack), $40

Ozark Trail teal insulated stainless steel water bottle

Walmart



You can’t go wrong with this uber-affordable stainless steel water bottle in a teal hue. It’s double-walled and vacuum-sealed to keep drinks hot or cold. It has a convenient, pop-open lid.

Ozark Trail 24 oz teal insulated stainless steel water bottle, $7 (reduced from $19)

Tower28 SunnyDays water bottle

Tower28



Tower28’s Nalgene comes in a cheerful purple and yellow. It has a wide mouth, so you can easily drop in ice. Find the beauty brand’s logo on the other side of the bottle.

Tower28 32 oz SunnyDays water bottle, $15

