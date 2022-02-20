I-10 E lanes temporarily closed near West Loop

A construction crew is working on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Silber Road. TXDOT expects to reopen the roads by 9 p.m. Saturday.
Drivers are being detoured around the roadwork, but TXDOT says traffic is very heavy in the read. Use another route, if possible.
I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound at Silber all mainlanes blocked until 9pm tonight for roadwork. While a detour is in place, traffic is still very heavy. Use alternate route to bypass closure. pic.twitter.com/AMRCv1EeRl
— TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) February 19, 2022
