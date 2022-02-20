Houston

I-10 E lanes temporarily closed near West Loop

February 20, 2022
Al Lindsey
A construction crew is working on the eastbound lanes of I-10 at Silber Road. TXDOT expects to reopen the roads by 9 p.m. Saturday.

Drivers are being detoured around the roadwork, but TXDOT says traffic is very heavy in the read. Use another route, if possible.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Note: The following video was uploaded on Jan. 6





