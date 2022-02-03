Front Page

I-45, I-30 crash near Deep Ellum: Person and dog killed

February 3, 2022
Al Lindsey
DALLAS — The southbound lanes at Interstate 45 at Interstate 30, near Deep Ellum, are closed following a fatal crash Wednesday night, Dallas police said. 

Dallas police were called to the scene around 9:55 p.m., after an 18-wheeler crash. 

Police said the driver of the vehicle was ejected and fell below onto the roadway, eastbound 30, and was pronounced dead at the scene. A dog was also killed in the crash. 

At this time, police said the cause of the crash is under investigation, as crews work to clear the scene. 

This is a developing story. We’ll update as more information becomes available.





