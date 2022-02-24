I ate 100 burgers, 200 pizza slices, 100 chicken tender orders in first 100 days

The new Six Flags CEO is sacrificing his cholesterol to make the theme park better.

“Over the past 100 days, we have been reformulating our menu and testing new recipes on a daily basis,” Bassoul said on a call with investors Thursday.

“I have tried over 100 burgers, 200 slices of pizza and 100 orders of chicken tenders,” he said, invoking memories of statements from disgraced Papa John’s founder John Schnatter in 2019 about eating 40 of his company’s pizzas in 30 days.

Bassoul’s status, it should be noted, couldn’t be more different from Schnatter’s, who was exiled from his company over the use of a racial slur. Bassoul’s comments come as the executive is taking the reins and aiming to steer the theme park into a more profitable — and better-tasting — future.

The former non-executive chairman of the Six Flags board was appointed president and CEO of Six Flags in November when former chief executive Michael Spanos stepped down. The earnings call to share fourth-quarter and full-year financial results with investors and analysts was Bassoul’s first.

He didn’t exactly say what was happening to the food on the theme park’s menu but did note that the company was focused on revamping its staples: burgers, pizza and chicken tenders.

Bassoul said the food he’s tasted in his first 100 days on the job was “better than any theme park I’ve ever visited.”

And the new chief executive does have a background in food service.

From 2004 to 2019, he was president, CEO and chairman of the Middleby Corp., which manufactures food service and processing equipment. Under Bassoul, the company brought in nearly $3 billion in revenue annually making and selling residential kitchen appliances and commercial cooking equipment to a majority of the top food services companies.

Along with an upgraded food and drink offering, Six Flags said Thursday that it will be raising entry ticket prices. Six Flags is shifting away from heavily discounted tickets to a new revenue model based on higher prices and lower attendance, which it will justify by making improvements to the guest experience, executives said.