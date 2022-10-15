‘I feel the need to help’ – Stamford man heads Florida to aid Hurricane Ian victims

A Stamford man has volunteered to assist Hurricane Ian restoration efforts in Florida.

Frank Fumega, 63, not too long ago retired after 35 years of working jobs as a volunteer firefighter, EMT and railroad security officer.

When he heard the news that Team Rubicon Disaster Response was looking for volunteers to help in Florida’s hurricane restoration, he was keen to be a part of.

“I said now’s the time. I saw the disaster and I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m ready. I’m ready to go,” he said.

On Sunday morning, he will be deployed to Arcadia, Florida, where he will work alongside agencies like FEMA mucking out homes, clearing storm debris, removing fallen trees and helping families displaced by the natural disaster.

“I feel the need to assist individuals, I all the time have. Being concerned with fires, I used to be there as a primary responder, now I’m going as a backup. Before we’re dashing in when the emergency occurs. Now we’re going after the emergency to assist others in need,” stated Fumega.