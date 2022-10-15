‘I feel the need to help’ – Stamford man heads Florida to aid Hurricane Ida victims

A Stamford man has volunteered to assist Hurricane Ida restoration efforts in Florida.

Frank Fumega, 63, spent 35 years serving to others as an EMT, volunteer firefighter and security officer. Now, in retirement, he his dedicating his time to help victims of Hurricane Ida.

On Sunday morning, he will probably be deployed with Team Rubicon to Arcadia, Florida, the place he’ll work alongside businesses like FEMA mucking out properties, clearing storm particles, eradicating fallen timber and serving to households displaced by the pure catastrophe.

“I feel the need to assist individuals, I all the time have. Being concerned with fires, I used to be there as a primary responder, now I’m going as a backup. Before we’re speeding in when the emergency occurs. Now we’re going after the emergency to assist others in need,” stated Fumega.