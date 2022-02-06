I Love My Baby: Jayda Cheaves Reveals How Deep Her Love Is For Lil Baby

Jayda and Baby are back at it again! The two have been spending quality time together and rekindling their love just in time for Valentine’s Day.

This past Friday, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby dropped their highly anticipated track “Do We Have A Problem” along with the video/short film. As some of the hottest rappers out right now the link up was inevitable and the chemistry was apparent.

The friendship established from working together has now transcended to Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby’s on-and-off girlfriend, Jayda Cheaves. The two gave fans a candid conversation Friday night (Feb. 4) on Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio IG Live.

One thing Nicki knows how to do well is get the truth out of her guest who join her live and sure enough all tea was spilled from Jayda as the conversation progressed. Like many fans tuning in, Nicki was curious to know how Jayda and the popular hit rapper met.

She began by asking if Baby was one of Jayda’s best friends, where Jayda confirmed that they were: “For sure, best friends since the day I met him. I met him when I moved to Atlanta. He was on me when he was in prison, so we finally linked hen I moved to Atlanta and was able to know who he was.”

Baby was in prison for marijuana possession among other charges before he blew up as a rapper. Nicki then went on to ask if Jayda suspected that he would have a big rap career at the time they began talking, but Jayda said no, and that she was attracted to him for other reasons: “Nah, but he was my type. You know I love me a hood *****, like real hood.”

Nicki then asked what she likes about Baby the most that the world wouldn’t know about him, Jayda confirmed why she has so much love for Baby: “Y’all she’s so messy, she can’t help herself… He’s solid, whenever I need him, no matter the times we’re on or off, he’s gonna always be there.”

We all know this statement is true as Lil Baby makes sure to shower and support Jayda throughout all her business endeavors, birthday celebrations and holidays. Whether they’re together or not we all know that Baby does not play about Jayda!

Check out the clip below.

On Christmas, the “Drip Too Hard” rapper surprised his baby mama with a flashy Rolls Royce featuring a gorgeous red interior.

“Merry Christmas to meeeee,” she captioned as followers could see the sweet mother-son snapshot of her and Loyal hugging in matching pjs in front of the luxurious gift.

Just recently the pair was spotted on vacation in St. Barts with both Baby and rapper Meek Mill.

If the two are indeed back together we wish them the best this time around and maybe Jayda will get her happy ending like India Royale. Are you a fan of this celebrity couple? Think they can make it last this time around? Let us know your thoughts below!