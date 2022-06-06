“I Need to Thunder!” Erin Andrews as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

As Fox Sports activities’ NFL sideline analyst for its greatest NFL video games, Erin Andrews is aware of a factor or two about massive kicks from the Dallas Cowboys. This time, she bought to partake.
Andrews bought to stay out a long-sought dream over the weekend, as her journey with shut pal/Fox colleague Charissa Thompson included an surprising visitor of their crossover of pal teams: a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader named Ashley.
Troy & Erin
Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson
aikman & andrews
The reporters expounded on their expertise within the latest episode of their podcast “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa”. Ashley’s occupation turned her into Andrews’ “obsession”, as Thompson stated it took lower than 5 minutes to start out asking about her Dallas duties.
“Erin simply sits down and he or she goes ‘All proper, Ashley, I am simply going to get this out of the best way earlier than I begin consuming: I am obsessive about you. I must know all the things. I must thunder, I must do a kick line,'” Thompson recalled whereas Andrews fortunately concurred. A go to to a neighborhood greenback retailer, trying to buy “silly little prop issues” did little to damper Andrews’ enthusiasm.
“Erin is on the lookout for pompoms. She grabs a few leis, makes pompoms, Ashley jumps in and, rapidly your complete group is watching them do a whole routine,” Thompson says. “Did not observe earlier than, nothing.”
Andrews is much from a stranger to the dance scene, having beforehand carried out on the Brandon College of Dance Arts in Florida in addition to the respective dance groups of Bloomingdale (FL) Excessive College and the College of Florida. She took to Twitter to thank new pal/cheerleading mentor Ashley, who soothed Andrews’ considerations that her top could be grounds for rejection from the legendary troupe.
“This was a weekend I’ll always remember,” Andrew stated in her tweet of appreciation. “It made my Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader desires come true! Thanks Ashley!!!”
Andrews is ready to return to the sidelines of “America’s Sport of the Week” for the ninth straight season, co-starring within the first eight with former Cowboys quarterback-turned-game analyst Troy Aikman, who’s shifting to ESPN. She and the revamped Fox group will debut on Sept. 11 within the NFC North battle between Inexperienced Bay and Minnesota. Andrews may even be on the sidelines for Tremendous Bowl LVII.