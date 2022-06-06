Front Page Sports

“I Need to Thunder!” Erin Andrews as Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

June 5, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
As Fox Sports activities’ NFL sideline analyst for its greatest NFL video games, Erin Andrews is aware of a factor or two about massive kicks from the Dallas Cowboys. This time, she bought to partake. 

Andrews bought to stay out a long-sought dream over the weekend, as her journey with shut pal/Fox colleague Charissa Thompson included an surprising visitor of their crossover of pal teams: a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader named Ashley. 

The reporters expounded on their expertise within the latest episode of their podcast “Calm Down with Erin and Charissa”. Ashley’s occupation turned her into Andrews’ “obsession”, as Thompson stated it took lower than 5 minutes to start out asking about her Dallas duties. 





