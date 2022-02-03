I never wanted to do wrong

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang said he “never wanted to do anything wrong” after a fall out with Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta precipitated a January move to Barcelona.

Aubameyang, 32, joined Barca on a free transfer after having his contract rescinded at Arsenal, where he had been cut adrift since December.

Arteta dropped the forward, forced him to train alone and stripped him of the club captaincy following what the Spanish coach said was a series of disciplinary breaches during his time in charge.

“It has been a difficult [two] months,” Aubameyang said at his presentation as a Barca player on Thursday. “Sometimes football can be like that.

“If I had to say something on my behalf, I would say I never wanted to do anything wrong. But now I have to put it behind me because it’s in the past.”

Aubameyang, who scored 92 goals in 163 games for Arsenal after arriving for £56 million from Borussia Dortmund, had the armband taken off him at the club after returning late from a pre-agreed trip to France to see his ill mother.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was presented as a Barcelona player on Thursday. Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images

“I think the problem was just with [Arteta] and [he took] the decision [he took],” the Gabon international added. “I can not say too much. He wasn’t happy, I stayed calm and that is it.”

Arsenal agreed to terminate Aubameyang’s contract on Monday, freeing him to sign for Barca on a deal until 2025, although there is a break clause which can be executed in 2023.

“It’s always been a dream to play in LaLiga,” he said. “This is the opportunity of a lifetime and everyone knows Barca are one of the best clubs in the world. I am really happy to be here.”

Aubameyang has been training with his new teammates since Tuesday and could make his debut in Sunday’s match against Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou.

He became Barca’s fourth signing of the January window, following the arrivals of Dani Alves, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore.