Florida

I stayed in a ‘cabana’ at Margaritaville’s new RV park in Florida for $195 a night and I now understand the hype the brand has built

June 13, 2022
Esther Dean


Lines of cabanas on with some trees, plants.

Brittany Chang/Insider

  • I spent a night at Margaritaville’s newest RV resort in Auburndale, Florida.

  • I do not personal an RV however I nonetheless had an amusing and stress-free time exploring the family-friendly property.

  • Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville desires to open 30 to 50 RV parks via the subsequent 5 years.

During a humid mid-May afternoon, I jumped in a rental automotive and drove an hour from the Orlando airport to Margaritaville’s latest RV resort in Auburndale, Florida tucked away between some houses and a lake.

Two RVs parked at a RV resort with palm trees, thatched roofs.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And when I arrived, I wasn’t greeted with margaritas and a drunken crowd like the brand’s title would possibly counsel.

Sets of lounge chairs around a pool with a waterslide.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, I discovered a family-friendly oasis of swimming pools, palm bushes, and peace.

A bathhouse and laundry room building.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Before my journey, I did not know what to anticipate: I’d by no means been to an RV park.

An outdoor garden with a small pond, palm trees.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Actually, let’s backtrack. I do not even personal an RV.

RVs parked at a RV park.

Brittany Chang/Insider

If you are scratching your head and questioning why I determined to go to an RV park with out an RV, I understand. But let me clarify.

RVs parked at a RV park among palm trees.

Brittany Chang/Insider

You may be aware of Jimmy Buffett’s iconic “Margaritaville” music and the increasing chain of eating places and resorts which have spawned from the easy “wasting away again in Margaritaville” lyrics.

two signs hanging from a ceiling that read "The Original Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Cafe" and "The Original Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville Store"

The Margaritaville Cafe and Store in Key West, FloridaChuck Wagner/Shutterstock

It looks like Margaritaville companies are now popping up in all places, however one in every of the hospitality empire’s quickest rising segments is not its recognizable bars or all-inclusive resorts.

A group of people sitting around a table drinking at a Margaritaville Bar

A newlywed couple and associates consuming at a Margaritaville bar.Alison Wright/Getty Images

Instead, it is Margaritaville’s rising chain of RV resorts that carry the promise of tropical leisure and booze to life on the highway.

A row of cabana cabins with palm trees in between.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The hospitality empire presently has three RV resorts: one in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

The logo of a reception area of a Camp Margaritaville.

A Camp Margaritaville.Margaritaville

But it is not stopping there.

A small food trailer next to a building.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The Florida resort I visited is one in every of the 30 to 50 RV parks Margaritaville plans to launch via the subsequent 5 years, Wiseman informed Insider in 2021.

Sets of lounge chairs around a pool.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

The brand’s earlier RV parks have seen “off the chart” receptions and opinions, Jim Wiseman, the president of growth at Camp Margaritaville, informed Insider in 2021.

A bar under a wooden and thatched roof.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

If present places are any indication of how future markets will carry out, Camp Margaritaville’s rising chain might turn into a staple for each RV house owners and basic vacationers wanting for an outside resort.

RVs parked at a RV park on a blue sunny day.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: Insider

And I needed to see what the massive deal was for myself.

A pier leading out into the lake.

Brittany Chang/Insider

As I stated, I had no concept what to anticipate.

Lounge chairs surrounding a fire pit in front of a roof with a thatched pattern.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But after spending a day and night alone at Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins in Auburndale, I fully understand the hype now.

Lounge chairs surrounding a fire pit in front of a roof with a thatched pattern.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The central Florida getaway is not simply a place to park your RV whilst you go to close by sights like Walt Disney World Resort.

walt disney world florida

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Camp Margaritaville Auburndale is its personal theme park-like vacation spot.

A pool with lounge chairs surrounding it.

Brittany Chang/Insider

When I arrived, I was stunned to search out an amusement middle of family-friendly actions juxtaposing the pockets of stress-free outside lounge areas.

A play area with a red ball in the middle.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The blue skies, sluggish golf carts, and strolling households who waved hiya as I handed made the RV park really feel like a small utopian neighborhood.

RVs parked at a RV park on a blue sunny day.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And though I traveled alone, I had an absolute blast wandering round, having fun with the solar, and lounging by the pool.

Lines of cabanas on with some trees, plants.

Brittany Chang/Insider

As an RV-less customer, I needed to keep in a cabana cabin.

A line of cabanas on a blue sunny day.

Brittany Chang/Insider

These cabins perform as a six-person tiny residence beginning at virtually $195 a night, which is round the identical value as the premium RV web site.

The patio on the cabana cabin.

Brittany Chang/Insider

A fundamental RV web site ranges from round $70 to $200 and contains a grill, hookups, and a picnic desk …

A Camp Margaritaville sign denoting the slots.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… whereas the costlier premium iterations have the identical facilities plus a “tiki hut,” an outside tv, and outside lounge seating.

A shaded seating area on a bright blue day.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But who wants an RV at an RV park when you have got a tiny residence all to your self.

A line of cabanas under bright blue skies, fluffy clouds.

Brittany Chang/Insider

I was solely on-site for lower than 24 hours, however my cabana cabin had all the pieces I might’ve needed for an prolonged keep.

A cabana with a golf cart under bright blue skies.

Brittany Chang/Insider

There was a bed room, lavatory, separate mattress, kitchen …

A full kitchen with countertop, stove, microwave, oven, sink, and cabinets.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… lounge, and outside deck …

The patio on the cabana cabin with a blue lounge chair.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… which proved to be more room than I wanted.

A sign that says "Here, we salt margaritas not sidewalks" under a window.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The WiFi was good, my deck chairs have been snug, and my kitchen’s espresso maker labored nice. What extra might I ask for.

Two coffee K-cups.

Brittany Chang/Insider

My cabana cabin was the good retreat from the resort’s shared facilities.

Two cabana cabins with palm trees.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But to entry these, I wanted to make use of the golf cart ready for me at the entrance of my cabin.

A cabana with a golf cart. Both next to a car.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The property is walkable however sizable sufficient to suit 183 RV websites and 60 cabins, most of which appeared unoccupied throughout my mid-week go to.

A RV park with empty slots.

Brittany Chang/Insider

While utilizing a golf cart wasn’t a necessity, it actually in the reduction of on my commute time between the pool and my cabin.

A golf cart with the Camp Margaritaville logo.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Outside of the RV websites and cabins, there are a number of pockets of leisure actions, together with a basketball courtroom, pool with a boardwalk over the lake …

Lounge chairs on a deck looking over a lake.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and the foremost leisure space, the hub of enjoyable actions situated proper by the entrance.

The check-in building at Camp Margaritaville.

Brittany Chang/Insider

I discovered most of the on-site visitors in this latter space taking part in mini-golf …

A sign that reads "parrot island mini golf" besides trees, turf.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… sipping on booze at the outside bar …

A bar under a wooden and thatched roof.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… venturing down the water slide …

A waterslide into a pool next to palm trees.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… taking part in in the youngsters’s playground and shallow water play space …

A children's play water area.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and simply lounging beneath the solar. It was idyllic because it sounds, and felt like the good middle for the RV resort.

A waterslide into a pool next to palm trees. There's a building next to the pool.

Brittany Chang/Insider

There was additionally an arcade, gymnasium, corn gap, and canine park, however all of those have been unoccupied.

An empty arcade with games.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The visitors who weren’t in the foremost leisure space have been lazing at the second pool, which has full views of the lake …

A swimming pool in front of lounge chairs on a bright blue day.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… lounge seating on the lakeside boardwalk …

An al fresco lounge area facing a lake.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… a considerably complicated and empty sandy lounge …

Thatched shading areas among a empty area.

Brittany Chang/Insider

… and a bar, in fact.

An empty al fresco bar with a thatched roof, seating.

Brittany Chang/Insider

I spent no matter was left of my late afternoon lounging right here on a pool chair beneath the solar.

Beach chairs under a thatched lounge area.

Brittany Chang/Insider

By this late afternoon hour, all of the different visitors had fled this pool.

A pool with lounge chairs surrounding it.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It was simply me, the waning warmth, and my snug seat

Beach chairs next to a pool.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It was my first time stress-free after a lengthy morning and afternoon of journey.

RVs parked at a RV park on a blue sunny day.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And as I laid alone in the setting solar, I discovered a slice of respite from the busier foremost space.

A dog park with a fence, toys and games inside the park.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Even the loud music blasting above my head could not deter these moments to myself.

Shaded lounge areas with thatched umbrellas.

Brittany Chang/Insider

I by no means pictured a Margaritaville RV park as a stress-free and peaceable vacation spot, however that is precisely what I discovered as a solo traveler.

A shaded outdoor area with a thatched roof among trees.

Brittany Chang/Insider

My fast keep at the tropical and sluggish RV resort was the good reprieve from my bustling life in New York City.

Lounge chairs surrounding a fire pit in front of a roof with a thatched pattern.

Brittany Chang/Insider

It had all the pieces I might’ve needed throughout a heat summer season afternoon in central Florida: a pool, quiet pockets of leisure, and a massive outside area that was enjoyable to discover, though it positively would’ve been extra enjoyable with associates or household.

Beach chairs in front of a white gate.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Admittedly, Camp Margaritaville Auburndale would in all probability be a higher trip vacation spot for a household in Florida, whether or not they owned a RV or not, versus a solo traveler.

Cornhole with an American flag pattern.

Brittany Chang/Insider

The waterslide, outside area, and childrens’ play areas are good for younger guests.

A child's playground among plants.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And the easy accessibility to bars and lounge chairs will certainly hold any weary dad and mom completely happy.

Rows of outdoor tables and umbrellas.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But the one function that stood out to me the most was the function that wasn’t even there: the lack of pronounced Margaritaville branding.

Two cabana cabins with palm trees.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Margaritaville would not construct its RV parks from the floor up.

Colorful lounge chairs surrounding a fire pit.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Instead, it refurbishes and refreshes present RV parks to suit the Margaritaville brand and “lifestyle.”

A check-in section at Camp Margaritaville.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Many of the facilities at Camp Margaritaville Auburndale have been already current at Cabana Club, the RV park’s title earlier than Margaritaville took over the property, in response to YouTube video excursions of the web site.

Outdoor lounge chairs and chairs by an outdoor area with a thatched roof.

Brittany Chang/Insider

Source: YouTube

When Margaritaville stepped in, the most obtrusive aesthetic change was in the up to date logos and branding, that are now as brilliant and kitschy as you would possibly anticipate.

Palm trees among a Margaritaville sign.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But in addition to this, the resort would not scream “Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville.”

Tshirts that say "Margaritaville"

Brittany Chang/Insider

There’s no life dimension cutout of Jimmy Buffett, lyrics painted on the partitions, or workers strolling round handing out margaritas.

A back patio of the cabana with two lounge chairs.

Brittany Chang/Insider

But not like Margaritaville’s new cruise ship, which I beforehand stated had a lack of cohesive branding …

A close up of a Margaritaville branded cruise sailing near land.

Margaritaville

Source: Insider

… this RV resort’s tropical and laid again spirit, palm bushes, thatched huts, and hammocks subtly match the paradisaical life-style of the brand. It did not want any flashing indicators to really feel like Margaritaville.

A shaded area and picnic table in between two cabanas.

Brittany Chang/Insider

I could have been alone and RV-less at a RV park good for households, however I nonetheless loved moseying round and claiming my stake in an empty lounge chair.

Palm trees around a grassy patch, lounge chairs.

Brittany Chang/Insider

And if I ever discovered myself in the space once more, I would not thoughts paying one other go to to central Florida’s new hidden gem.

Camp Margaritaville logo next to a sign that reads "Guest Se"

Brittany Chang/Insider

Read the authentic article on Business Insider

Source link

