I stayed in a ‘cabana’ at Margaritaville’s new RV park in Florida for $195 a night and I now understand the hype the brand has built

I spent a night at Margaritaville’s newest RV resort in Auburndale, Florida.

I do not personal an RV however I nonetheless had an amusing and stress-free time exploring the family-friendly property.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville desires to open 30 to 50 RV parks via the subsequent 5 years.

During a humid mid-May afternoon, I jumped in a rental automotive and drove an hour from the Orlando airport to Margaritaville’s latest RV resort in Auburndale, Florida tucked away between some houses and a lake.

And when I arrived, I wasn’t greeted with margaritas and a drunken crowd like the brand’s title would possibly counsel.

Instead, I discovered a family-friendly oasis of swimming pools, palm bushes, and peace.

Before my journey, I did not know what to anticipate: I’d by no means been to an RV park.

Actually, let’s backtrack. I do not even personal an RV.

If you are scratching your head and questioning why I determined to go to an RV park with out an RV, I understand. But let me clarify.

You may be aware of Jimmy Buffett’s iconic “Margaritaville” music and the increasing chain of eating places and resorts which have spawned from the easy “wasting away again in Margaritaville” lyrics.

It looks like Margaritaville companies are now popping up in all places, however one in every of the hospitality empire’s quickest rising segments is not its recognizable bars or all-inclusive resorts.

Instead, it is Margaritaville’s rising chain of RV resorts that carry the promise of tropical leisure and booze to life on the highway.

The hospitality empire presently has three RV resorts: one in Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida.

But it is not stopping there.

The Florida resort I visited is one in every of the 30 to 50 RV parks Margaritaville plans to launch via the subsequent 5 years, Wiseman informed Insider in 2021.

The brand’s earlier RV parks have seen “off the chart” receptions and opinions, Jim Wiseman, the president of growth at Camp Margaritaville, informed Insider in 2021.

If present places are any indication of how future markets will carry out, Camp Margaritaville’s rising chain might turn into a staple for each RV house owners and basic vacationers wanting for an outside resort.

And I needed to see what the massive deal was for myself.

As I stated, I had no concept what to anticipate.

But after spending a day and night alone at Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Cabana Cabins in Auburndale, I fully understand the hype now.

The central Florida getaway is not simply a place to park your RV whilst you go to close by sights like Walt Disney World Resort.

Camp Margaritaville Auburndale is its personal theme park-like vacation spot.

When I arrived, I was stunned to search out an amusement middle of family-friendly actions juxtaposing the pockets of stress-free outside lounge areas.

The blue skies, sluggish golf carts, and strolling households who waved hiya as I handed made the RV park really feel like a small utopian neighborhood.

And though I traveled alone, I had an absolute blast wandering round, having fun with the solar, and lounging by the pool.

As an RV-less customer, I needed to keep in a cabana cabin.

These cabins perform as a six-person tiny residence beginning at virtually $195 a night, which is round the identical value as the premium RV web site.

A fundamental RV web site ranges from round $70 to $200 and contains a grill, hookups, and a picnic desk …

… whereas the costlier premium iterations have the identical facilities plus a “tiki hut,” an outside tv, and outside lounge seating.

But who wants an RV at an RV park when you have got a tiny residence all to your self.

I was solely on-site for lower than 24 hours, however my cabana cabin had all the pieces I might’ve needed for an prolonged keep.

There was a bed room, lavatory, separate mattress, kitchen …

… lounge, and outside deck …

… which proved to be more room than I wanted.

The WiFi was good, my deck chairs have been snug, and my kitchen’s espresso maker labored nice. What extra might I ask for.

My cabana cabin was the good retreat from the resort’s shared facilities.

But to entry these, I wanted to make use of the golf cart ready for me at the entrance of my cabin.

The property is walkable however sizable sufficient to suit 183 RV websites and 60 cabins, most of which appeared unoccupied throughout my mid-week go to.

While utilizing a golf cart wasn’t a necessity, it actually in the reduction of on my commute time between the pool and my cabin.

Outside of the RV websites and cabins, there are a number of pockets of leisure actions, together with a basketball courtroom, pool with a boardwalk over the lake …

… and the foremost leisure space, the hub of enjoyable actions situated proper by the entrance.

I discovered most of the on-site visitors in this latter space taking part in mini-golf …

… sipping on booze at the outside bar …

… venturing down the water slide …

… taking part in in the youngsters’s playground and shallow water play space …

… and simply lounging beneath the solar. It was idyllic because it sounds, and felt like the good middle for the RV resort.

There was additionally an arcade, gymnasium, corn gap, and canine park, however all of those have been unoccupied.

The visitors who weren’t in the foremost leisure space have been lazing at the second pool, which has full views of the lake …

… lounge seating on the lakeside boardwalk …

… a considerably complicated and empty sandy lounge …

… and a bar, in fact.

I spent no matter was left of my late afternoon lounging right here on a pool chair beneath the solar.

By this late afternoon hour, all of the different visitors had fled this pool.

It was simply me, the waning warmth, and my snug seat

It was my first time stress-free after a lengthy morning and afternoon of journey.

And as I laid alone in the setting solar, I discovered a slice of respite from the busier foremost space.

Even the loud music blasting above my head could not deter these moments to myself.

I by no means pictured a Margaritaville RV park as a stress-free and peaceable vacation spot, however that is precisely what I discovered as a solo traveler.

My fast keep at the tropical and sluggish RV resort was the good reprieve from my bustling life in New York City.

It had all the pieces I might’ve needed throughout a heat summer season afternoon in central Florida: a pool, quiet pockets of leisure, and a massive outside area that was enjoyable to discover, though it positively would’ve been extra enjoyable with associates or household.

Admittedly, Camp Margaritaville Auburndale would in all probability be a higher trip vacation spot for a household in Florida, whether or not they owned a RV or not, versus a solo traveler.

The waterslide, outside area, and childrens’ play areas are good for younger guests.

And the easy accessibility to bars and lounge chairs will certainly hold any weary dad and mom completely happy.

But the one function that stood out to me the most was the function that wasn’t even there: the lack of pronounced Margaritaville branding.

Margaritaville would not construct its RV parks from the floor up.

Instead, it refurbishes and refreshes present RV parks to suit the Margaritaville brand and “lifestyle.”

Many of the facilities at Camp Margaritaville Auburndale have been already current at Cabana Club, the RV park’s title earlier than Margaritaville took over the property, in response to YouTube video excursions of the web site.

When Margaritaville stepped in, the most obtrusive aesthetic change was in the up to date logos and branding, that are now as brilliant and kitschy as you would possibly anticipate.

But in addition to this, the resort would not scream “Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville.”

There’s no life dimension cutout of Jimmy Buffett, lyrics painted on the partitions, or workers strolling round handing out margaritas.

But not like Margaritaville’s new cruise ship, which I beforehand stated had a lack of cohesive branding …

… this RV resort’s tropical and laid again spirit, palm bushes, thatched huts, and hammocks subtly match the paradisaical life-style of the brand. It did not want any flashing indicators to really feel like Margaritaville.

I could have been alone and RV-less at a RV park good for households, however I nonetheless loved moseying round and claiming my stake in an empty lounge chair.

And if I ever discovered myself in the space once more, I would not thoughts paying one other go to to central Florida’s new hidden gem.

Read the authentic article on Business Insider