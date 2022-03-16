‘I think he is a war criminal’

President Joe Biden known as Russian President Vladimir Putin a “struggle legal” on Wednesday as Russia intensifies its assault on Ukraine.”I believe he’s a struggle legal,” Biden mentioned to reporters after remarks on the White Home.Biden’s designation displays a shift from the administration’s earlier stance. Officers, together with Biden, had beforehand stopped in need of saying struggle crimes have been being dedicated in Ukraine, citing ongoing investigations into whether or not that time period may very well be used.However officers have been clear they imagine atrocities are underway and that the intentional focusing on of civilians would represent struggle crimes.”The president’s remarks converse for themselves,” press secretary Jen Psaki mentioned afterward. She mentioned Biden was “talking from the guts.”She mentioned the continuing investigation on the State Division into struggle crimes was nonetheless underway.Biden initially mentioned “no” when requested whether or not Putin was a struggle legal, however instantly returned to a gaggle of reporters to make clear what had been requested. When requested once more whether or not Putin was a struggle legal, he answered within the affirmative.

