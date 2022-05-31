“I want everyone to remember her”: Sister of teacher who sacrificed her life to protect students fights for gun reform

Maggie Mireles Thomas, the sister of Robb Elementary Faculty fourth grade trainer Eva Mireles, is confronted with the daunting activity of selecting out the outfit that her sister will likely be laid to relaxation in on Friday.

Mireles is without doubt one of the two lecturers, together with 19 youngsters, who have been shot to demise final week in Uvalde, Texas.

Mireles Thomas informed CBS Information’ Lilia Luciano her sister was not afraid of something, however she would not assume Eva would have ever imagined sacrificing her life for her career.

“I get up each morning and the very first thing I do is cry as a result of I do know it is actual,” stated Mireles Thomas.

Police officers stated Eva and her co-teacher, Irma Garcia, each died shielding their youngsters from a gunman who stormed into their school rooms and opened hearth.

“I am positive they did not take into consideration what they have been doing twice, they simply did it,” Mireles Thomas stated.

Eva was an educator for 17 years, a mom and a spouse. She beloved working, CrossFit and mountain climbing.

Because the capturing unfolded, a member of the family texted Eva in a gaggle chat and requested if she was OK, however there was no response.

“I knew my sister was going to be OK,” Mireles Thomas tearfully stated. “I by no means thought my sister was not going to make it.”

She is now combating for gun management, and met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Through the assembly, she urged him to tighten rules.

“There isn’t a cause why any such weapon ought to be amongst us individuals right here. Governor Abbott stated he could be engaged on legal guidelines to alter these items, and I anticipate to see that change,” she stated.

As Mireles’ household prepares to say goodbye, they wish to make it possible for everybody remembers Eva and her heroism.

“I need everybody to recollect her. To recollect her identify, keep in mind her face and keep in mind that she was a hero,” Mireles Thomas stated.

A few of the 19 youngsters killed at Robb Elementary Faculty will likely be additionally laid to relaxation this week.

Funeral companies are scheduled on Tuesday for Amerie Jo Garza and Maite Rodriguez, each 10-years-old. Funerals for the opposite victims will proceed into the center of subsequent month.

As the town of Uvalde continues to grieve, the U.S. Division of Justice is reviewing legislation enforcement’s response to the shooter.