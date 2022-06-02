‘I will hit you:’ Florida man, 77, punches friend, 84, over golf etiquette at The Villages, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – An argument between two males on the inexperienced at The Villages over golf etiquette led to considered one of them dealing with a battery cost, in accordance with Sumter County deputies.
Richard Randell, 77, entered a not responsible plea for his alleged crime in opposition to his 84-year-old buddy, court docket paperwork filed in late Might confirmed.
In keeping with an arrest affidavit, the incident occurred between the 2 golfers on April 29 at De La Vista Golf Course on San Marino Drive.
Deputies spoke to a person who was taking part in golf with each Randell and the buddy. Across the fourth gap, the person stated the 2 started arguing, which was one thing they reportedly did usually.
The affidavit stated the buddy instructed Randell – who was standing on the inexperienced close to the outlet — to maneuver, to which Randell replied, saying he knew the etiquette of the sport.
They continued to argue, the report said, and the buddy reportedly flipped off Randell. Randell then approached his buddy and reportedly stated, “try this once more, and I’ll hit you,” the affidavit said.
The buddy flipped him off once more and that is when Randell reportedly punched the person within the face, and the buddy fell to the bottom. Deputies stated the sufferer was taken to an area hospital with a visibly swollen bruise on the facet of his face.
Randell was arrested on a cost of battery on an individual 65 years or older.