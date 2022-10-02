Ian is long gone but water keeps rising in central Florida

GENEVA, Fla. >> Residents in central Florida donned fishing waders, boots and bug spray and canoed or kayaked to their houses on streets the place floodwaters continued rising Sunday regardless of it being 4 days since Hurricane Ian tore by the state.

The waters flooded houses and streets that had been satisfactory only a day or two earlier.

Ben Bertat discovered 4 inches (10 centimeters) of water in his home by Lake Harney off North Jungle Street in a rural a part of Seminole County, north of Orlando, after kayaking to it Sunday morning. Only a day earlier, there had been no water.

“I think it’s going to get worse because all of this water has to get to the lake” mentioned Bertat, pointing to the water flooding the street. “With ground saturation, all this swamp is full and it just can’t take any more water. It doesn’t look like it’s getting any lower.”

Gabriel Madling kayaked by 3 toes (1 meter) of water on his avenue, delivering sandbags to stave off water that was 2 inches (5 centimeters) from coming into his dwelling.

“My home is close to underwater,” Madling mentioned Sunday morning earlier than paddling to his home. “Right now, I’m just going to sandbag as much as I can and hope and pray.”

Two hours later, his home nonetheless was not flooded, and he was retrieving extra sandbags to cowl the again facet of the home.

“We will see what happens,” he mentioned.

Madling’s avenue was in a flood zone and a lot of the residents with mortgages on the road of about 30 homes had flood insurance coverage, but a number of of the residents who had lived there for many years didn’t, Madling mentioned.

Seminole County officers warned residents this weekend that flooding may proceed for a number of days, significantly in areas close to the St. Johns River and its tributaries, and mentioned 1,200 residents have been affected by the flooding or different injury from Ian.

“Even as the rain has stopped, we still have the opportunity for more flooding,” Alan Harris, director of Seminole’s workplace for emergency administration, mentioned at a news briefing.

Tara Casel has by no means seen flooding on her avenue close to Lake Harney like she did Sunday morning, regardless of dwelling by a number of hurricanes. She and her husband used a canoe to get to their home and feared it could have water.

“We were here last night and it was pretty bad,” she mentioned. “But this morning looks worse.”