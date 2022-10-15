Ian to impact Oklahoma while several states away

Hurricane Ian is about to convey main impacts to the Gulf and Florida over the center to finish of this week. While it strikes over hotter waters with low shear the subsequent couple of days, it should strengthen to probably class 4 energy.

While impacts will probably be devastating for the southeastern U.S. Oklahoma can even see a slight change introduced by the hurricane. With our state on the again facet of the storm, northern move will reduce off any Gulf moisture, conserving rain possibilities away and bringing fairly dry air.

The dry air mixed with our ongoing drought will imply every day temperatures will vary broadly with cool mornings and heat afternoons all week into subsequent weekend.

Stay tuned as we monitor this harmful storm by the week.

-Meteorologist Aaron Brackett