ICE arrests and deportations plunged in 2021 as the agency focused on detaining immigrants convicted of serious crimes

Arrests and deportations by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) plummeted in fiscal yr 2021 because the company entered a “new period” below the Biden administration, which directed officers to give attention to detaining immigrants with critical prison convictions, government figures launched Friday present.

ICE deportation officers arrested 74,082 immigrants in fiscal yr 2021, which led to October, a 28% drop from 2020, when arrests additionally decreased sharply due to the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company carried out 59,011 deportations in fiscal yr 2021, an all-time low, in accordance with historic ICE information. The earlier low got here in fiscal yr 2004, when ICE recorded 175,106 deportations.

The sharp lower in ICE arrests and deportations is essentially a mirrored image of the Biden administration’s efforts to reshape the company’s work and slim the teams of immigrants whom brokers ought to detain. Administration officers additionally cited a “advanced setting” in the course of the pandemic that performed a task in limiting arrests and deportations.

Present guidelines instruct ICE officers to detain immigrants convicted of significant crimes, migrants who lately crossed a U.S. border illegally, and people deemed to pose a nationwide safety threat, akin to suspected terrorists. Underneath the Biden-era guidelines, officers usually chorus from arresting immigrants with clear information if they’ve lived within the U.S. for years.

The Biden administration has usually barred ICE officers from detaining victims of significant crimes and pregnant or nursing girls, and discontinued worksite sweeps and the long-term detention of migrant households with kids. ICE officers additionally tried to implement a 100-day deportation moratorium throughout President Biden’s first week in workplace, however that plan was blocked by a Texas lawsuit.

Republicans have strongly opposed the coverage adjustments at ICE, accusing the administration of not totally implementing immigration legal guidelines at a time when border arrivals have soared. Progressives have additionally expressed frustration, criticizing officers for not additional curbing ICE detention and arrests.

Throughout a name with reporters Friday, a senior ICE official who requested anonymity defended the administration’s insurance policies, saying “fiscal yr 2021 ushered in a brand new period at ICE.” The company, the official argued, is utilizing finite enforcement sources to detain immigrants who might pose a threat to public security.

“We’re specializing in what we take into account high quality arrests, form of those which can be probably the most extreme threats to our communities,” one other senior ICE official stated in the course of the name.

Guatemalans stroll off a aircraft in the course of the arrival of a flight coming from Mesa, Arizona with deported Guatemalan Residents at La Aurora Worldwide Airport on August 23, 2019 in Guatemala Metropolis, Guatemala. @JOSUE_DECAVELE / Getty Photos



ICE arrests of immigrants convicted of “aggravated felonies” rose to 12,025 in 2021, up from 6,815 in 2020. Underneath U.S. immigration regulation, “aggravated felonies” are a spread of crimes that embody critical, violent offenses like homicide and rape, in addition to different crimes which can be deemed misdemeanors in some states.

Collectively, immigrants arrested by ICE in fiscal yr 2021 had been convicted of a mixed 1,506 homicide-related offenses, 3,415 sexual assaults, 19,549 assaults, 2,717 robberies and 1,063 kidnappings, the company stated in a report revealed on Friday.

ICE additionally highlighted a slight improve in “at massive” arrests, which happen throughout focused operations in communities, versus transfers from state or federal prison custody. ICE recorded 25,993 at-large arrests in 2021, in comparison with 23,932 in 2020.

Almost 500 of these arrests occurred throughout an operation final yr concentrating on intercourse offenders, 80% of whom had been convicted of crimes involving the victimization of kids, the ICE report famous.

Sixty-six % of the 59,000 immigrants deported this previous fiscal yr had prison information, a rise from 56% in 2020, ICE stated. The remainder had been primarily migrants transferred from border custody. The company stated it additionally deported 2,718 alleged gang members and 34 suspected terrorists.

The deportation tally doesn’t embody 36,654 air expulsions that ICE stated it carried out on behalf of U.S. border officers to expel migrants processed below a Trump-era pandemic restriction generally known as Title 42.

The Biden administration has additionally pledged to reform the ICE detention system, which primarily consists of a community of dozens of nation jails and for-profit prisons with company contracts.

The company stopped detaining immigrants at two amenities affected by allegations of detainee mistreatment final yr however has but to take public steps to satisfy Mr. Biden’s marketing campaign promise to finish for-profit immigration detention.

ICE has expanded so-called “alternate options to detention” applications below Mr. Biden. The applications enable the company to trace migrants in deportation proceedings, by way of ankle displays, different GPS gadgets and residential curfews, with out bodily holding them in a detention middle.

Greater than 182,000 immigrants had been enrolled in various to detention applications as of late final month, in accordance with ICE data. The company was additionally holding one other 18,000 immigrants in detention amenities.

