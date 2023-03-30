Ice Spice feels she’s “bringing a new sound to people” who listen to drill music

It’s only been two years since Ice Spice first released music, but her career’s taking off. She now represents one of the few mainstream women on the drill scene, to which she says she’s bringing a unique sound.

“I feel like I’m bringing a new sound to people that they haven’t really heard before, being one of the few girls to bring drill to a mainstream level,” Spice tells Harpers Bazaar. “It’s refreshing and fun—I’m really enjoying it.”

So far, Ice has dropped viral hits “Munch (Feelin’ U),” “Bikini Bottom,” “Gangsta Boo” ft. Lil Tjay and “In Ha Mood,” all of which appear on Like..? She’s “definitely cooking up right now” when it comes to a full-length, but is happy to see the reaction to her EP.

“The response to my EP has been like a big warm hug from everybody that’s consuming the project,” she says. “I’m so proud of it and how fun it was to make, and I can tell that right now, this is an era I’m always going to cherish.”

For now, Ice will continue to write lyrics of her own, with producer RIOTUSA by her side.

“I’m open to working with writers at some point when the time is right, but right now, I’m sticking to what got me here in the first place,” she says. “That’s me being creative in the studio with Riot. We just cook up bops, we make vibes; I try not to think too hard and just really have fun.”