Idaho college murder suspect appears in court for first time since January





On Monday, Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of murdering 4 scholars on the University of Idaho, made his first court look since January, dealing with members of the family of his alleged sufferers. During the listening to, a pass judgement on entered a plea of now not accountable on Kohberger's behalf. CBS News reporter Lilia Luciano supplied further protection of the court look.