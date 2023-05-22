On Monday, Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, appeared in court for the first time since January and faced the families of his alleged victims. A plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Kohberger by the judge. Lilia Luciano provides more information. Stay informed with browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out – turn on notifications now.
Idaho college murder suspect appears in court for first time since January
