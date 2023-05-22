Idaho college murder suspect to appear in court Monday





On Monday, the suspect in the brutal murders of 4 scholars on the University of Idaho in 2022, Bryan Kohberger, is predicted to appear in court for an arraignment. Kohberger used to be indicted by way of a grand jury remaining week on 4 counts of murder and one depend of criminal housebreaking. Danya Bacchus might be reporting on the main points of the case.

