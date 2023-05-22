On Monday, Bryan Kohberger – the suspect in the murder of four University of Idaho students in 2022 – will appear in court for an arraignment. A grand jury indicted Kohberger last week with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary. Catch Danya Bacchus’ report on News. Stay ahead of the news with live event notifications and exclusive reporting – enable browser notifications now.
Idaho college murder suspect to appear in court Monday
