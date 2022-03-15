Idaho lawmakers pass 6-week abortion ban styled after Texas law

Mark Miller Pictures/Getty Pictures

(BOISE, Idaho) — A invoice that seeks to stop most abortions from occurring in Idaho has simply handed within the state legislature and is heading to the governor’s desk.

The invoice is the primary within the nation to be modeled after the latest regulation handed in Texas that bans abortions after six weeks, earlier than many ladies know they’re pregnant.

Idaho’s invoice prohibits abortions after six weeks and permits the daddy, grandparents, siblings, uncles or aunts of the fetus to sue a medical supplier who performs the process.

Members of the family can sue for at least $20,000 inside 4 years of an abortion. Whereas a rapist would not be allowed to sue, their members of the family might.

The state Home of Representatives handed the invoice Monday evening 51-14, nearly solely alongside celebration strains, after the state Senate handed the invoice earlier this month.

“This invoice makes certain that the individuals of Idaho can rise up for our values and do all the things in our energy to stop the wanton destruction of harmless human life,” state Rep. Steven Harris, a Republican and the invoice’s sponsor, mentioned in a press release following the vote.

The invoice is now heading to Republican Gov. Brad Little’s desk to await his signature.

Little signed an identical “fetal heartbeat” invoice into regulation final yr that bans abortions after a fetus’ heartbeat is detected, and he’s anticipated to signal this one as effectively.

The governor’s workplace didn’t reply to ABC Information’ request for remark.

There are a number of variations between the Idaho invoice and the Texas regulation.

Each enable for exceptions within the case of a medical emergency, however the Texas regulation doesn’t enable for exceptions in circumstances of rape or incest whereas the Idaho invoice does enable for such exceptions.

Nevertheless, ladies who need an abortion underneath these exceptions are required to file a police report and present it to the medical supplier earlier than the abortion.

One other distinction between the 2 items of laws is that the Idaho invoice solely permits for sure members of the family of the fetus to sue the medical supplier who carried out the abortion, however the Texas regulation permits nearly any personal citizen to sue any Texas physician who performs an abortion, intends to carry out an abortion or helps a lady obtain an abortion.

Kim Clark, senior legal professional at Authorized Voice — a non-profit group advocating for the authorized rights of ladies, ladies and LGBTQ individuals within the Northwest — mentioned this might result in ladies in abusive relationships being additional harassed by their companions.

“This basically makes the state complicit in intimate accomplice violence,” Clark instructed ABC Information. “Permitting a member of the individual’s household to deliver a declare, that might embrace an abuser the place the survivor hasn’t reported the assault.”

She continued, “When ladies are unable to entry abortion care, charges of murder or hurt to different kids can skyrocket.”

A November 2021 research from Tulane College in New Orleans discovered extra pregnant ladies die by murder yearly than different pregnancy-related causes.

In comparison with non-pregnant ladies of the identical age, pregnant ladies had been 16% extra prone to die by murder, the research discovered.

Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, the Idaho packages supervisor for Authorized Voice, mentioned she does not assume lawmakers are attempting to stop undesirable pregnancies, stating that the Idaho Home on Monday evening additionally voted down a invoice that might enable ladies to obtain a six-month most provide of contraceptive prescriptions, up from three months.

“The identical physique voted down a contraception invoice that might enable ladies to get contraception for as much as six months,” she instructed ABC Information. “They do not actually care about stopping undesirable pregnancies. That is about political management.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.