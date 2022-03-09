Idaho vs. Sacramento State prediction, odds, line: 2022 Big Sky Tournament picks, best bets from top model

The 2022 Big Sky Tournament begins in earnest on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena. The first game of the day pits the Idaho Vandals against the Sacramento State Hornets in an opening round tilt. Idaho is 9-21 overall and 6-14 in conference play this season, including a regular season split with Sacramento State. The Hornets are 4-1 in their last five games, improving to 10-17 overall and 6-14 in Big Sky play.
Tip-off is at 11:30 a.m. ET in Boise. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Hornets as 1.5-point favorites, while the Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 140 in the latest Idaho vs. Sacramento State odds. Before you make any Idaho vs. Sacramento State picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model.
- Idaho vs. Sacramento State spread: Sac. State -1.5
- Idaho vs. Sacramento State over-under: 140 points
- Idaho vs. Sacramento State money line: Sacramento State -125, Idaho +105
- IDA: The Vandals are 12-8 against the spread in Big Sky games
- SAC: The Hornets are 9-11 against the spread in Big Sky games
Why Idaho can cover
Idaho’s defense excels in limiting assists, ranking No. 2 in the Big Sky in assist rate allowed. Sacramento State has the third-worst offensive efficiency mark in the conference, with bottom-two marks in free throw creation and free throw accuracy. The Hornets are also below-average in both two-point shooting and offensive rebound rate.
On the other end, Idaho is impressive as a three-point shooting team, ranking in the top 40 nationally at 36.9 percent for the full season. The Vandals are also above-average in both free throw creation and free throw accuracy, improving overall efficiency. Sacramento State is third-worst in the Big Sky in defensive rebounding and dead-last in assist rate allowed, with opponents shooting more than 53 percent on two-point attempts against the Hornets.
Why Sacramento State can cover
The Hornets have notable strengths on both ends of the floor. Sacramento State is No. 3 in the Big Sky in free throw prevention, and the Hornets are in the top four of the conference in block rate (7.6 percent) and steal rate (8.9 percent). The Hornets are also above-average among Big Sky teams in limiting opponent three-point shooting. Idaho ranks below the conference average in turnover rate, offensive rebound rate, and two-point accuracy on offense.
On the other end, Sacramento State is facing an Idaho defense that is struggling by the numbers. Idaho is dead-last in the Big Sky in overall defensive efficiency, as well as shooting efficiency allowed, two-point shooting allowed, block rate, and steal rate. Sacramento State is a very strong three-point shooting team, making 38.2 percent of long-range attempts in conference play, and the Hornets are better than average in ball security with a 17.0 percent turnover rate.
How to make Idaho vs. Sacramento State picks
