IE high school teacher arrested for having alleged sexual intercourse with 17-year-old student

May 26, 2023
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) — A high school teacher in San Bernardino County has been arrested after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old feminine student.

Twenty-four-year-old Noah Padilla was once a teacher at Victor Valley High School in Victorville.

Detectives have launched Padilla’s mugshot as a result of they imagine there could also be extra sufferers.

Padilla was once launched on bail on Thursday.

