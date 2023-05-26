IE high school teacher arrested for having alleged sexual intercourse with 17-year-old student

Friday, May 26, 2023 1:37PM
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) — A high school teacher in San Bernardino County has been arrested after allegedly having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old feminine student.
Twenty-four-year-old Noah Padilla was once a teacher at Victor Valley High School in Victorville.
Detectives have launched Padilla’s mugshot as a result of they imagine there could also be extra sufferers.
Padilla was once launched on bail on Thursday.
