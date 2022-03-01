If Cowboys part ways with Amari Cooper, the biggest losers will be Dak Prescott and the offense

The Cowboys sure sound like they’re picking play-caller Kellen Moore over Amari Cooper.

Cooper will probably get released before the fifth day of the league year (March 20), which will save the Cowboys about $16 million against the salary cap.

Releasing him would be the dumbest of decisions because it doesn’t make Dallas a better team. That’s because they’re essentially choosing Moore’s offensive scheme over Cooper’s talent. The best play-callers get the ball to their best players and when it’s not happening, they adjust the scheme to do it.

Look how defensive coordinator Dan Quinn positioned Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs to be playmakers.

Moore’s scheme resulted in a lesser players like Dalton Schultz getting opportunities that should’ve gone to better players. Schultz caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, while Cooper managed just 865 yards on 68 catches.

It’s not complicated.

When you play Madden and use the Cowboys, do you spread the ball around or force feed it to Cooper and CeeDee Lamb?

The answer is obvious. Get the ball in the hands of your best players. The Cowboys didn’t pay Cooper $20 million to be a secondary option or a decoy.

“I just think it’s an offensive philosophy and when we had the skill players that we had between Kellen [Moore] and Dak [Prescott], there was a progression of where you threw the ball, and, depending on how the defense played you, it would point the ball to certain places where, hey, if they’re going to double over … the top over here, that’s going to dictate the ball goes here,” Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told reporters Monday in Indianapolis.

“So, I think it’s more of a system deal. It wasn’t a thing where we said, hey, we’re not going to target Amari as much.”

The Cowboys targeted Cooper 104 times this season, the second fewest targets of his career. Dalton Schultz also had 104 targets. Ridiculous. CeeDee Lamb led the team with 120 targets.

This is a classic example of a young play-caller more concerned with the genius of his system than taking advantage of a talented player.

It doesn’t make him a bad guy; it makes him a young assistant coach doing whatever he can to become a head coach.

It’s too bad no one has persuaded Moore to take another tact.

Prescott and the offense will suffer without Cooper.

Jean-Jacques Taylor, a former SportsDay columnist, is the host of JaM Session Podcast which can be heard Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

