IF THE HAT FITS: Bringing gold back to southeastern Oklahoma | Local Sports

Last Saturday nonetheless seems like a dream.

I began the day at round 6 a.m., getting up earlier than my alarm. It had been a late night time of protecting soccer the earlier night, however right here I used to be up earlier than the solar and prepared to hit the street once more.

I arrived at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City shortly after 9 a.m. Lines had already began forming outdoors, followers buzzing with caffeine and pleasure. It’s not each day your group performs on Championship Saturday inside softball’s most storied venue.

But as I made my method into the press field, I too might really feel that one thing was brewing.

Mind you, I used to be personally working on fumes at this level due to the lengthy week of touring practically 1,000 miles across the state to cowl as a lot as doable. I am unable to make it or cowl the whole lot, however dang it, I strive. In any case, the significance of the day had me stressed, so I made my method down to the sector to speak with the Stuart softball group.

I met with coach Chance Chapman as his group was taking a little bit of batting observe. He mentioned his group was unfastened and assured, and figured the important thing to the sport would come down to play on the plate. I spoke with a number of of the gamers, who instructed lighthearted jokes as they warmed up with a sport of catch.

I made my method to the dugout, and began to absorb the scene myself. I’ve lined video games in lots of cool locations, and this was yet one more to add to the listing. After chatting with some followers, I grabbed my digicam and went to work.

Well, I feel it is protected to say you all know what occurred from there. The Lady Hornets made historical past, incomes a championship 58 years within the making.

I’m an area child, and have identified Chapman fairly actually my whole life. So I’ll be trustworthy, I too shed some tears interviewing him afterward. I see first hand in any respect our space colleges simply how laborious these coaches and student-athletes work 12 months in and 12 months out. So to see all that onerous work repay with a state championship? It’s simply as candy for me as it’s for you all.

I instantly went to work, coordinated with the design efforts in McAlester, and all of it resulted in a championship part in Tuesday’s paper of which I’m extraordinarily proud.

That was my third state championship to cowl in 2022 after protecting back-to-back women basketball championship wins with Pittsburg and McAlester back in March. And I’ve obtained every particular part and match bracket framed and hanging in my home, serving as fixed reminders of these superb moments.

I completely love this job. It’s so demanding, so difficult, and typically leaves me feeling completely defeated like I’m not adequate. But when folks learn the tales, try the pictures, and share the protection? It rewards me greater than you may know.

We have an ideal factor getting in our nook of Oklahoma, and I’m completely honored to be alongside for the experience with you all.

Contact Derek Hatridge at [email protected]