Igor Stimac on Sahal Abdul Samad’s form, India’s goalkeeping conundrum and more

The Indian males’s nationwide soccer staff began their preparatory camp in Pune for the upcoming friendlies towards Bahrain (March 23) and Belarus (March 26). Chatting with the press on Monday, head coach Igor Stimac has touched upon varied points surrounding the staff, together with the type of first alternative goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu whereas praising the likes of Sahal Abdul Samad and VP Suhair.
Listed below are the important thing highlights:
On Sahal’s ISL kind:
Stimac reckons Sahal’s affect for Kerala Blasters this season is definitely excellent news for the nationwide staff. He additionally thanked Blasters’ head coach for bringing out the very best out of Sahal.
“If I say I’ve just a few favorite gamers, he (Sahal) can be certainly one of them. He is one of many gamers who everybody loves to observe. Lastly, he is having an incredible season,” Stimac stated. “I am very grateful to Ivan (Vukomanović) who did a beautiful job with the Kerala Blasters this season. They’re performing effectively, enjoying with out concern and enjoying with nice vitality with center and excessive press. Sahal’s understanding with the overseas gamers is superb. It is nice to see him scoring and helping targets. It is also fantastic for us — the nationwide staff.”
On Indian goalkeepers within the ISL:
This season of Indian Tremendous League (ISL) noticed fairly just a few foolish errors from goalkeepers. Stimac took discover of the truth that even the skilled ones like Gurpreet (simply three clear sheets from 15 matches) did not have the very best of seasons.
“I already spoke to Gurpreet, and he is effectively conscious that his efficiency on this season hasn’t been nearly as good because the seasons earlier than. However Gurpreet is among the greatest goalkeepers in Asia and we’re already working to carry him again to his prime kind,” Stimac stated.
“I imply other than the younger Prabhsukhan Singh Gill (Kerala Blasters), all of the Indian goalkeepers had a nightmare season. There have been many pointless errors however that is a part of soccer. I by no means blame the goalkeeper however some targets conceded this 12 months have been humorous. However that is a part of soccer,” Stimac added.
Whether or not Suhair will get a match:
NorthEast United completed tenth this season however Suhair has been one of many constant performers within the staff. Aside from his goal-scoring talents, what makes Suhair actually beneficial is his work charge on and off the ball. Stimac identified the significance of getting any individual like him within the squad.
“He has been very constant within the final two years, scoring some vital targets for his staff though they did not carry out effectively this season. Individually, he was giving every thing. He was working very laborious defensively and he was at all times trying to create issues for the opposition.
“And taking a look at him within the final couple days within the coaching periods, he has such a straightforward method to place the ball within the internet. Yesterday we performed a pleasant, little sport and he scored 4 targets. He is one of many gamers who is aware of find out how to put the ball behind the goalkeeper which is essential for us. With Sunil (Chhetri) not being right here, he will certainly get his minutes on the pitch.”
On the staff’s plan for upcoming video games:
Stimac is happy to see new gamers making their method into the squad however he is not completely positive about their means to carry out on the highest degree.
“We need to have a better take a look at a number of the new faces within the squad. It is essential for me to learn how effectively they’ll do on the worldwide stage. As I discussed many instances, the tempo of the ISL is way under the tempo of worldwide soccer. And generally we’re impressed with just a few gamers within the ISL however in terms of worldwide soccer, they could not be of a lot assist. We need to be certain about their high quality, how a lot they may do at this stage.”