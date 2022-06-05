IIHS teams with Consumer Reports to create list of safe vehicles for teen drivers

MIAMI – Even though summer time season wouldn’t formally begin for 3 weeks, the summer time season driving season is correct right here. Which means further Individuals are hitting the freeway, which results in further accidents and kids are at extreme hazard.

The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention says 16- to 19-year-olds are three occasions further seemingly to be involved in a lethal accident in comparison with older drivers. That is why specialists say dad and mother need to consider the correct of vehicle for youthful drivers.

The Insurance coverage Institute for Freeway Security teamed up with Shopper Studies to create a listing of secure autos for teen drivers.

There are 70 used and new cars ranging in price from $6,000 to $39,000 {dollars}. You’ll not uncover any high-speed sports activities actions cars, or extra-large autos which may be arduous to administration. All of the cars carried out properly all through crash assessments and have extreme reliability scores.

They even have digital stability administration, which can cease an accident.

“We’re making an attempt to advertise the concept that, vehicles for teenagers ought to have options to assist them keep away from being in crashes,” says David Zuby, IIHS Chief Analysis Officer.

That may embrace auto braking which is now found on many more moderen cars.

“We all the time say purchase as a lot security as you possibly can afford. And automated emergency braking is a superb backup for a brand new driver that is constructing that have of braking distances,” says Jennifer Stockburger, the Director of Operations on the Shopper Studies Auto Check Middle.

Provide chain factors and inflation are driving up vehicle prices. However specialists say the acquisition of a secure automotive, is money properly spent.

Click right here for the record of secure cars for youngsters.