Illegal immigrant in Florida charged with fleeing crash that killed 21-year-old North Carolinian

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person illegally dwelling in the United States 24 hours after a multi-car crash that killed one other motorist.

Edy Juarez Granados, 46, was arrested at his residence on prices associated to fleeing the scene of a deadly crash. Juarez Granados admitted to police that he was concerned in the site visitors accident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities recovered dashcam footage that reveals Juarez Granados shedding management of his car. His Nissan spun out throughout the median into the oncoming lane, officers stated. His automotive collided with a 2006 Infiniti being pushed by Tyler Baysden, 21, of Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Baysden was killed in the crash, the sheriff’s workplace stated.

“Dash camera video from the commercial dump truck, as well as other evidence and witness statements, showed that Juarez Granados lost control of his Nissan truck during a light rain while driving northbound on US 17, south of the intersection with County Road 640,” the workplace wrote in its report.

The Infiniti then collided with two different autos and Juarez Granados subsequently drove away from the scene.

“His vehicle crossed over the median while rotating counterclockwise and entered the southbound lane,” wrote the sheriff’s workplace. “His truck struck Mr. Baysden’s Infiniti, causing it to lose control and cross over into the northbound lane.”

Juarez Granados is charged with a number of crimes, together with leaving the scene of a deadly crash and driving with out a legitimate license. Due to his unlawful migration into the U.S., Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified.

“From the beginning of this investigation, our detectives and crime analysts did a fantastic job locating the suspect and vehicle so quickly,” Sheriff Grady Judd stated. “This suspect had no valid license and was in the country illegally – he should not have been driving in Florida. Because he was, an innocent person is dead.”