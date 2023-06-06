Illegal narcotics delivery service busted in Ventura County

A 40-year-old guy and 4 accomplices were arrested for working an unlawful narcotics delivery service in Ventura County, government introduced on Monday.

A 3-month investigation was once introduced after detectives with the Ventura County Narcotics Street Team realized concerning the group in March. Over the direction in their investigation, government found out participants of the service have been handing over narcotics, together with counterfeit prescription drugs, heroin and methamphetamine to consumers from Thousand Oaks to Ojai each day.

Colton resident Edgar Nunez, 40, was once known as the top of the delivery service and was once appearing “as the full-time dispatcher,” in line with a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Authorities additionally known 3 delivery service drivers, 31-year-old Javier Cruz from Canoga Park, Irving Villa and Esteban Moran, each from Colton. Alexander Hernandez, 26, from Tijuana, Mexico, was once known as any other affiliate of the unlawful narcotics operation.

On May 31, all 5 males have been arrested in quite a lot of places and seek warrants have been accomplished at their flats, in addition to an automobile service complicated believed to were running as a stash area.

Authorities seized extra 3 and a part kilos of heroin, over 3 oz. of methamphetamine, an oz of cocaine, 2,800 counterfeit prescription drugs containing fentanyl, seven firearms and money believed to be proceeds from the sale of the unlawful medication.

Firearms, narcotics and money seized on May 31, 2023, after a three-month investigation in Ventura County. (VCSO)

“The fraudulent prescription pills, along with the three and a half pounds of heroin seized in the investigation alone, is enough opiates to kills thousands of people,” the discharge famous.