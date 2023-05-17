Illinois bill advances that would prohibit gun industry from marketing to kids | Illinois

(The Center Square) – A measure allowing gun manufacturers and others associated with the industry to be sued using consumer fraud and deceptive practices allegations is closer to the governor.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul supports House Bill 218, which among other things allows lawsuits for marketing firearms to children.

“We’ve seen an Illinois manufacturer remove their previous advertisement for the ‘JR-15, own one just like mom and dad’s’ after coming under national pressure,” Raoul told the Illinois Senate Executive Committee Wednesday.

Opponents pushed back and said the vagueness of the overall proposal likely will lead to court involvement challenging the bill if it were to become law. Raoul said courts do that all the time.

“If that’s what gives you pause with this then we just need to just revise our Illinois codes along a wide range of laws that we’ve set out,” Raoul said.

State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, asked Raoul about what is considered marketing.

“On [the Illinois Department of Natural Resource’s] website, they have a picture of a girl in camo with a shotgun,” Anderson said. “Wouldn’t that violate what you’re talking about, marketing to young kids?”

Raoul said that example wouldn’t count because IDNR is not a firearms manufacturer.

Another provision makes it unlawful for the gun industry to advertise what could appear to support “unlawful paramilitary or private militia activity.” Aurora Sportsmen’s Club board member Todd Vandermyde asked who makes the call on whether sponsoring self-defense training crosses over to paramilitary training.

“And we teach people how to defend their homes, how to clear their homes, to get their family into a safe posture,” Vandermyde told the committee. “SWAT teams call that CQB.”

Vandermyde also raised concerns that the language of the bill is too vague and may wrap in everything from engineers to law firms who contract with firearms manufacturers.

The measure could be queued up soon to send to the governor. Legislators adjourn Friday.