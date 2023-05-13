Illinois quick hits: Groups sues over migrant housing; Congress honors dust storm victims | Illinois

Groups sues over migrant housing

A lawsuit has been filed to try to block the city of Chicago from moving migrants to an old high school. The attorney representing the group South Shore Neighbors believes the city and Chicago Public Schools would be in violation of a lease because the school is not zoned for residential housing. The city said between 250 to 500 migrants would be housed at the school and would be staffed by Chicago police around the clock.

Congress honors dust storm victims

Republican Congresswoman Mary Miller and Democratic Congresswomen Nikki Budzinski came together on the U.S. House floor with other members of the Illinois delegation to honor victims of the Interstate-55 dust storm pile-up earlier this month. They also commended the first responders who aided during the incident. Seven people were killed and dozens injured when dust created conditions with zero visibility on May 1.

Endangered landmarks recognized

Landmarks Illinois has announced its 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places in Illinois, calling attention to nine significant sites around the state that face threats of demolition. They include the Connell F. Smith affordable housing structure in Cairo which authorities have deemed unsafe. The other structures are located in Coles, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and St. Clair counties.