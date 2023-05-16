Illinois quick hits: Pneumonia front today in Chicago area; girl missing since 2107 found in NC | Illinois

Girl missing since 2107 found in North Carolina

A South Elgin girl who had been missing since 2017 was found safe in North Carolina. Kayla Unbehaun’s father was supposed to pick up his 9-year-old daughter from her mother’s Wheaton home, but neither turned up.

The disappearance was featured on the Netflix show “Unsolved Mysteries.” Heather Unbehaun has been arrested and will be extradited to Illinois to face charges.

Pneumonia front today in Chicago area

Parts of Illinois are expected to experience a pneumonia front Tuesday. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees for much of the day in the Chicago area, but then temperatures will plummet into the 50s over a span of just a couple hours.

Cold air from Quebec combined with chilly Lake Michigan water will push temperatures down. A pneumonia front, which is a 16 degree drop in a short time span, typically occurs once each spring.

Jury awards $10 million in police chase case

A jury has awarded more than $10 million to the family of a woman who was killed in a crash that was a result of a high-speed chase in 2017. Stacy Vaughn-Harrel was killed after a vehicle fleeing Chicago police crashed into her car in Englewood.

While police eventually pulled over the car and the woman driving was arrested, a man inside jumped behind the wheel and sped off, eventually crashing into Vaughn-Harrell’s car. Her family filed a lawsuit claiming the two officers were responsible.