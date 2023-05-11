Illinois Republicans looking for urgency in ethics reform | Illinois

(The Center Square) – After last week’s “ComEd Four” guilty verdicts that dealt directly with corruption at the Illinois statehouse, the call for ethics reforms continue to grow.

Tuesday in Springfield, former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders to call a special legislative session to focus on ethics.

On Wednesday, Illinois Republican lawmakers made their push and called upon the Democratic majority and Pritzker to focus on cleaning up corruption.

House Deputy Minority Leader Ryan Spain, R-Peoria, called on Democratic leaders to work with Republicans to implement changes.

“Where are the leaders and what are they doing on the topic of ethics reform in the state of Illinois,” Spain said. “We have one week to go in session and we are not doing anything on this key and critical topic, one of the most important topics and the most important time in the state of Illinois.”

Spain said the process was broken by former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, and remains broken. Madigan pleaded not guilty to the corruption scheme involving utility ComEd. He faces trial next year.

“The legislative process was corrupted and aligned to deliver favors in certain outcomes,” Spain said. “That is outrageous and so that’s what we need to begin changing.”

At an unrelated event Wednesday, Pritzker was asked if ethics reforms are needed in the General Assembly after the completion of the “ComEd Four” trial.

“I don’t think that there is anything that has been specifically brought up by the recent doings in court that isn’t already illegal in law,” Pritzker said. “They have been found guilty.”

Pritzker said lawmakers can address these issues through their committees.

“The General Assembly has committees and hearings and has addressed ethics concerns over time,” Pritzker said.

Illinois has an Ethics and Elections Committee, of which Spain is a member. Spain said he has been looking forward to having these discussions in committee but that has not happened.

“What did we do in that committee yesterday? We took subject matter testimony on voting by jail, allowing convicted felons to vote while they’re serving their sentence in prison,” Spain said. “This is the keep Mike Madigan voting program, essentially, that must be important as a priority to the Democratic leaders here in the General Assembly.”

State Rep. Dan Didech, D-Buffalo Grove, told The Center Square that the state needs to clear up its rules as they pertain to lawmaker conduct.

“We need to draw brighter lines about what conduct is permissible and what conduct is impermissible,” Didech said. “So everyone can know the rules they are playing by and see what they are allowed to do and not allowed to do.”

Illinois House Minority Leader Tony McCombie, R-Savanna, said legislators should not need clearer rules to not break the law.

“I think the rules are pretty clear, that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t have rules that go further, but our ethics training is very clear,” McCombie said. “With that being said, if you are approached or asked to do something for something, again that is common sense. Not only should you say no, but you should be reporting that.”

Legislators are in spring session until May 19.