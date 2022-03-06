Illinois vs. Iowa odds, line: 2022 college basketball picks, March 6 predictions, best bets from proven model

A Big Ten battle is on tap between the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes and the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at State Farm Center. The Fighting Illini are 21-8 overall and 12-3 at home, while Iowa is 22-8 overall and 6-5 on the road. These two teams have split their last 10 head-to-head meetings.
What you need to know about Illinois
Illinois didn’t have too much breathing room in its contest with the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Thursday, but the Fighting Illini still walked away with a 60-55 win. The top scorer for Illinois was guard Da’Monte Williams (14 points). Kofi Cockburn, who’s averaging 21.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season, had bit of an off night, recording just 11 points and six rebounds.
Illinois has won three of its last four games and the Fighting Illini are 14-3 in their last 17 meetings against Iowa at home. However, Illinois is just 2-5 against the spread in its last seven games overall.
What you need to know about Iowa
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Iowa and the Michigan Wolverines this past Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Iowa wrapped it up with an 82-71 victory on the road. The Hawkeyes’ forward Keegan Murray did his thing and had 23 points along with seven boards and three blocks. For the season, Murray is averaging 23.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
Iowa enters Sunday’s showdown full of confidence after winning its last five games. The Hawkeyes are 4-1 against the spread during that win streak. Iowa has also won four of its last five games on the road.
