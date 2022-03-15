“I’m a superhero!” Marvel Studios drops first trailer to Disney+ show ‘Ms. Marvel’

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has dropped the first trailer for its newest small-screen MCU journey: the Disney+ sequence Ms. Marvel.

Newcomer Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan. Like her Marvel Comics character, she’s proven making an attempt to stability her desires of being a superhero with her actuality as an ungainly excessive schooler in a standard Pakistani Muslim household in New Jersey.

“It is not likely the brown ladies from Jersey Metropolis who save the world,” Kamala laments to a good friend at one level.

The trailer hints that Kamala’s powers have been acquired in a different way than they have been within the books: It appears for the sequence, a particular bracelet grants her the power to change her look, leap by the air on plasma swimming pools, and “embiggen” herself — that’s, shape-shift her fists and different physique elements to ship cosmically-powerful blows.

And whereas she has enjoyable with the powers she’s at all times dreamed about, it seems others are after Kamala: At one level, armed brokers are proven stalking her highschool, evidently on the hunt for her.

“I at all times thought I wished this type of life, however I did not think about any of this,” she admits.

That mentioned, she’s fairly enthused about her new id. “I am a superhero!” she excitedly tells a good friend, earlier than operating away smiling.

The sequence debuts June 8.

