Immersive Frida Kahlo art experience opens in Houston

“This experience is about her art, her love, and her family so it’s a very complete exhibition,” Frida Kahlo’s great-grandniece Mara De Anda said.

HOUSTON — It’s the latest evolution of art, and in a space off Katy Freeway, the powerful paintings of iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo come to life.

“You can feel it here and with the music,” Frida Kahlo’s grandniece Mara Romeo Kahlo said.

Art that quite literally shows the heart, the love and the pain behind the painter.

“This experience is about her art, her love and her family, so it’s a very complete exhibition,” Frida Kahlo’s great-grandniece Mara De Anda said.

Kahlo was only 47 when she died, but her art is still alive today. Her passion is still present in her grandniece and great-grandniece, who were at the opening in Houston on Wednesday.

“If you don’t like Frida’s art, I think you could love her life,” De Anda said.

The 40-minute show shines a spotlight on Frida Kahlo’s work and really gives a look through a window into her world.

“You can feel my Aunt Frida. You can hear the wonderful music. This is a very sensitive experience,” Kahlo said.

It’s unlike anything you’d expect at a museum.

“This is the exact opposite of that. Here, you stand in one place and the art envelops you,” co-producer of Immersive Frida Kahlo Vito Iaia said.

The immersive experience is growing, attracting a younger crowd and bringing the love of art to everyone.

“It didn’t even exist five to seven years ago, and now it’s one of the hottest pieces of live entertainment, one of the hottest sectors of live entertainment,” Iaia said.