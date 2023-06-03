Immersive Unicorn World experience gallops into Miami Beach Convention Center this weekend – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Unicorns have at all times captured the creativeness of other people for the reason that days of “My Little Pony” or even these days, children nonetheless adore unicorns. Unicorn World, an immersive, interactive and themed experience, held on the Miami Beach Convention Center from June 2-4, 2023, explored all issues unicorn.

A unicorn isn’t just a marvelous, myth horse. To Patrick Mines, “the unicorn represents the creativity, the magic, the playfulness of being a child.” So, at Unicorn World, guests skilled the enjoyment of being a kid and not using a displays or distractions. They loved one-on-one time with their kids, hand-holding, smiles, and a large number of amusing. They met life-size, shifting unicorns alongside the way in which and handed through the customized ones as they engaged in arts and crafts, face portray, various photograph ops and a present store.

Stacy Tompkins, a mom with a daughter who loves unicorns, couldn’t assist however gush about how they nailed the unicorn themed birthday celebration on Sunday, which used to be additionally her daughter’s birthday. Unicorn World created a chance for moms to bond with their little ones in essentially the most magical manner conceivable. They even had the solution to pay for pro images, the place their kid may get dressed as a fairy or a prince to make it a fun-packed experience for them to keep in mind ceaselessly.

The front to Unicorn World used to be scheduled, and organizers counsel purchasing tickets forward of time, on-line. The tickets price $40 in step with particular person, and for youngsters beneath 2, the admission used to be unfastened.

Unicorn World stored guests feeling like they have been frolicking via an enchanted wooded area with a variety of actions. So, if you are feeling somewhat “unicorn-y,” know that you just’re no longer on my own.

FOR MORE INFO:

Unicorn World

June 2-4. 2023

Miami Beach Convention Center

1901 Convention Center Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

theunicornworld.com

