Important maps showing where things stand in Ukraine

there’s been numerous combating at this time. Um it has been just about nonstop. It is truly quiet at this second, however it’s been fairly nonstop for a lot of the day. Um, numerous what seems like fierce battles with artillery going forwards and backwards coming from that path. Earlier on, we additionally heard a number of explosions coming from this path. We perceive that these explosions had been the results of Ukrainian air protection missiles being launched, um intercepting one thing, we do not know what precisely, however the the shrapnel that fell to the bottom on account of that being intercepted has led to some harm right here. Within the capital scenes of a metropolis bus with numerous harm and likewise a avenue not clear but if there have been civilian casualties, there have been uh, some casualties earlier this morning when a Russian shell hit a residential condominium constructing. That is in a district or suburb referred to as uh Babylon, which is definitely not that removed from town middle, it is simply 5 stops or so on the metro underground. Remarkably, in the event you’re taking a look at that video, um, just one particular person was killed on this assault, a number of others had been injured and brought to the hospital. You possibly can think about how many individuals may have been killed. It is necessary for our viewers to recollect although that lots of people have already left this metropolis. In line with the mayor, some half of Kiev residents have already left town due to the continued combating right here. And actually additionally not simply due to the combating, however due to the worry that Russian forces are primarily making an attempt to encircle town and to chop it off, minimize off all meals provides, all humanitarian assist, medicines, issues of that nature. The mayor has additionally mentioned that Kiev has sufficient meals provides to final roughly two weeks if that had been to occur now. Thus far, uh Russian forces, you recognize, are form of throughout the highest half if you’ll all the best way over to the east, however the south continues to be comparatively free when it comes to shifting out and in, in order that siege will not be imminent. However Ukrainian authorities undoubtedly consider it’s the form of key goal for Russian forces at this level.