Important maps showing where things stand in Ukraine

there’s been numerous combating at this time. Um it has been just about nonstop. It is truly quiet at this second, however it’s been fairly nonstop for a lot of the day. Um, numerous what seems like fierce battles with artillery going forwards and backwards coming from that path. Earlier on, we additionally heard a number of explosions coming from this path. We perceive that these explosions had been the results of Ukrainian air protection missiles being launched, um intercepting one thing, we do not know what precisely, however the the shrapnel that fell to the bottom on account of that being intercepted has led to some harm right here. Within the capital scenes of a metropolis bus with numerous harm and likewise a avenue not clear but if there have been civilian casualties, there have been uh, some casualties earlier this morning when a Russian shell hit a residential condominium constructing. That is in a district or suburb referred to as uh Babylon, which is definitely not that removed from town middle, it is simply 5 stops or so on the metro underground. Remarkably, in the event you’re taking a look at that video, um, just one particular person was killed on this assault, a number of others had been injured and brought to the hospital. You possibly can think about how many individuals may have been killed. It is necessary for our viewers to recollect although that lots of people have already left this metropolis. In line with the mayor, some half of Kiev residents have already left town due to the continued combating right here. And actually additionally not simply due to the combating, however due to the worry that Russian forces are primarily making an attempt to encircle town and to chop it off, minimize off all meals provides, all humanitarian assist, medicines, issues of that nature. The mayor has additionally mentioned that Kiev has sufficient meals provides to final roughly two weeks if that had been to occur now. Thus far, uh Russian forces, you recognize, are form of throughout the highest half if you’ll all the best way over to the east, however the south continues to be comparatively free when it comes to shifting out and in, in order that siege will not be imminent. However Ukrainian authorities undoubtedly consider it’s the form of key goal for Russian forces at this level.
Underneath the command of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian forces have been pounding Ukrainian cities and creeping nearer to the nation’s capital metropolis of Kyiv.Within the course of, condominium buildings have been destroyed, a maternity hospital was bombed and plenty of lives have been misplaced on each side of the combating. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned barrages hit 4 multi-story buildings, killing dozens of individuals.Russian forces have captured the northern and japanese areas surrounding Kyiv, however haven’t been in a position to do the identical with the areas south of town.The map under signifies the path of Russia’s present advance on Kyiv. The crimson zones point out areas seized by Russians, and the black dots are areas of reported combating.A number of surrounding areas of Kyiv have been seized by Russian forces and the arrows point out completely different instructions of development towards the capital metropolis.The subsequent map is an enhanced take a look at town of Kyiv and its surrounding areas. The crimson dots on this map point out strikes from Russia that had been just lately noticed. It additionally features a dotted crimson line that exhibits Ukraine’s line of protection. The visuals on these maps present the place issues stand in Ukraine — and simply how far Russia has gotten in its invasion. The Related Press contributed to this report.
The Related Press contributed to this report.